All drivers coming from Pinellas County are being diverted off of I-275 at Ulmerton Road.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Southbound lanes on the Howard Frankland Bridge are being closed due to an accident involving a Pinellas County deputy, authorities say.

Tampa police are asked to close their city's side of the bridge to minimize traffic, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

All drivers coming from Pinellas County are being diverted off I-275 at Ulmerton Road.