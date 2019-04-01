SEMINOLE, Fla. -- No one was seriously hurt when two cars crashed into a hair salon.

The crash happened before 3 p.m. Thursday at Making Waves Hair Designs, located near Seminole Boulevard and 86th Avenue North.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said while one of the cars was making a left-hand turn, the other T-boned it and pushed the vehicle into the building.

"I was walking from my station to go to the desk where the door is, and the next thing I know is this car comes sailing through the front," said Anna Fuori, who works at the salon. "Scared the liver out of me!

"I mean, there was glass everywhere, I don’t know how I didn’t get hurt."

The owner says it will likely be months before they can reopen.

