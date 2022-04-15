Authorities: Seaplane flips over while landing on Lake Seminole

FWC officials say the two people inside made it out of the plane OK.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Rescue crews are responding to a report of a seaplane that flipped over Friday evening on Lake Seminole in Pinellas County.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials report two men inside the small plane made it out OK and are "recovering" on shore.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and first responders with Seminole Fire Rescue have also responded to the scene.

No other information from authorities on injuries or how the plane flipped over was immediately available. Sky10 is on its way to the scene.