CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police detectives need your help finding two women accused of stealing several items from a T.J. Maxx before pepper-spraying employees.

This happened at the store at 2541 Countryside Boulevard.

Investigators say two women hid merchandise in their purses and made their way towards the exit. That's when store security confronted them. Police say one of the women then pepper-sprayed the workers.

The two then took off in a white Nissan Rogue. One of them left her shoes behind while running to the getaway car.

If you recognize them, call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

RELATED: Clearwater mayor, city council elections: Who’s running and what do they stand for?

RELATED: Deputy shoots, kills man accused of firing gun at him

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter