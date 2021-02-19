x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Section of Roosevelt Boulevard closed after person fatally struck

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A section of a St. Petersburg roadway has been shut down, after police say someone was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the incident happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Martin Luther King Street north at around 7:45 p.m.

A man was trying to cross the street when a he was hit by a SUV, police say. The man would eventually die from his injuries.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

Roosevelt Boulevard is shut down in both directions between 4th Street north and MLK Street north.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter