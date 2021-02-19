Section of Roosevelt Boulevard closed after person fatally struck

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A section of a St. Petersburg roadway has been shut down, after police say someone was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road.

According to St. Petersburg Police, the incident happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Martin Luther King Street north at around 7:45 p.m.

A man was trying to cross the street when a he was hit by a SUV, police say. The man would eventually die from his injuries.

Roosevelt Boulevard is shut down in both directions between 4th Street north and MLK Street north.