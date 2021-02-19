Section of Roosevelt Boulevard closed after person fatally struck

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A section of a St. Petersburg roadway has been shut down, after police say someone was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road.
According to St. Petersburg Police, the incident happened near Roosevelt Boulevard and Martin Luther King Street north at around 7:45 p.m.
A man was trying to cross the street when a he was hit by a SUV, police say. The man would eventually die from his injuries.
Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.
Roosevelt Boulevard is shut down in both directions between 4th Street north and MLK Street north.
