Transportation officials unveil self-driving shuttle in Dunedin

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dunedin is receiving a self-driving shuttle as part of a new pilot program by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.
Transportation officials unveiled the autonomous vehicle on Wednesday. They say it arrived in the city after a five-month trial in St. Petersburg where 5,000 passengers used the service.
The AVA shuttle will be in Dunedin for the next three months.
Starting Wednesday, AVA will officially be open to the public on Douglas Avenue and Main Street.
- Another person accuses former Tampa school official of 'creepy' foot rub
- Florida House passes sports betting deal with Seminole Tribe
- Judge sends Florida's lawsuit against CDC over halting cruises to mediation
- Brink of a fertility crisis: Scientist says plummeting sperm counts caused by everyday products
- How to work around the pandemic rental car shortage
- It's the best moon of 2021: The super flower blood moon
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter