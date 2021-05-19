x
Pinellas County

Transportation officials unveil self-driving shuttle in Dunedin

The three-month trial is officially open to the public.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Dunedin is receiving a self-driving shuttle as part of a new pilot program by the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority.

Transportation officials unveiled the autonomous vehicle on Wednesday. They say it arrived in the city after a five-month trial in St. Petersburg where 5,000 passengers used the service.

The AVA shuttle will be in Dunedin for the next three months.

Starting Wednesday, AVA will officially be open to the public on Douglas Avenue and Main Street.

