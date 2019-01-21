ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Crews removed an overturned semi-truck and are working to clean up its contents from Interstate 275.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. Monday on I-275 northbound before the Roosevelt Boulevard exit, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

From an FDOT camera, the truck carrying sod spilled its load onto the highway.

There is no word on any injuries.

Crews shut down the exit ramp to 118th Avenue North to clean up after the crash and remove the truck.

