1 person killed in early morning apartment fire

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person was found dead in a Seminole apartment fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment when they arrived. The sheriff's office said the call came in around 4 a.m. at the Seminole Gardens Apartments.

Deputies said six apartments were damaged in the fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's arson and auto theft unit.

