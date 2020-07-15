x
Skip Navigation

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

pinellascounty

1 person killed in early morning apartment fire

The sheriff's office said the call came in around 4 a.m. at the Seminole Gardens Apartments.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Fire department vehicle.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person was found dead in a Seminole apartment fire early Wednesday morning. 

Crews said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment when they arrived. The sheriff's office said the call came in around 4 a.m. at the Seminole Gardens Apartments.

Deputies said six apartments were damaged in the fire. 

The fire is being investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's arson and auto theft unit. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

 

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter