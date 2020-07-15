1 person killed in early morning apartment fire

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said one person was found dead in a Seminole apartment fire early Wednesday morning.
Crews said smoke and flames were coming from the apartment when they arrived. The sheriff's office said the call came in around 4 a.m. at the Seminole Gardens Apartments.
Deputies said six apartments were damaged in the fire.
The fire is being investigated by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office's arson and auto theft unit.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
