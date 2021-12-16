Woman faces DUI manslaughter charge after killing man with her car, authorities say

Deputies say the woman appeared impaired and was arrested.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 70-year-old man is dead after being hit by a woman who was driving as he was crossing the road, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Park Boulevard and Starkey Road.

Deputies say Thomas Rothwell was crossing Park Boulevard using the crosswalk. Before he could cross to the other side, he reportedly was hit by 54-year-old Francine Mashtare as she was driving along Park Boulevard approaching the intersection.

Rothwell died at the scene, the agency said.

Deputies say Mashtare appeared to be impaired and was arrested. She was booked into jail on a DUI manslaughter charge.