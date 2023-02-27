Seminole firefighter arrested for DUI

He refused to give a breath sample to deputies, the sheriff's office said.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies arrested a Seminole firefighter accused of driving drunk and going 100 mph in a 45-mph zone, law enforcement officials said.

James Craig, 37, faces a charge of driving under the influence for the early Monday morning incident, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Deputies reportedly spotted Craig driving his Ford pick-up truck just before 1 a.m. heading north on Park Street near 62nd Avenue North. This area has a 45-mph speed limit — the off-duty firefighter was speeding at about 100 mph, the sheriff's office said.

Once pulled over, Craig had an odor of alcohol on him, an unsteady balance and watery eyes, according to deputies. He refused to provide a breath sample and perform field sobriety tests, they added.