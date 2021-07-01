Sheriff: Treasurer for Seminole High School booster club arrested for stealing nearly $43,000

Deputies say she used the money on airline tickets, liquor, cable bills, and much more.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a woman they say stole thousands of dollars from a Pinellas County high school's booster club when serving as its treasurer.

From February 2019 to April 2021, authorities say 46-year-old Elise Minzer served as treasurer for the Seminole High School football booster club. After her departure, the school administration reportedly notified police that around $15,000 was missing from the booster's bank account.

Detectives say, during their investigation, they discovered Minzer had applied for and was assigned a debit card for the booster account. They say debit cards are against the high school's policy.

According to detectives, more than 100 unauthorized transactions were made by Minzer, which included airline tickets, liquor, car repairs, cable bills, car payments, and much more. One of those purchases allegedly included tickets to the Sugar Bowl, which investigators say they were able to confirm due to photos on Minzer's Facebook page.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says, in total, Minzer stole around $43,000.

Minzer is currently being held at the Pinellas County Jail where the sheriff's office says she is facing one count of scheme to defraud.