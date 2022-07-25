Woman hit, killed by car while walking across Seminole Boulevard

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 60-year-old woman died Sunday night after she was hit by a car while crossing Seminole Boulevard, the Pinellas County Sherriff's Office said.
The crash happened around 9:06 p.m. at Seminole Boulevard and Orange Blossom Lane.
Investigators said a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Ford Escape northbound on Seminole Boulevard as the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, was crossing the road from east to northwest. The pedestrian was not walking in a designated crosswalk, according to the sheriff's office.
She was hit by the front passenger side of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
According to deputies, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash though the investigation is ongoing.