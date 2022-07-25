Woman hit, killed by car while walking across Seminole Boulevard

Investigators say the woman was not on a designated crosswalk.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A 60-year-old woman died Sunday night after she was hit by a car while crossing Seminole Boulevard, the Pinellas County Sherriff's Office said.

The crash happened around 9:06 p.m. at Seminole Boulevard and Orange Blossom Lane.

Investigators said a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2007 Ford Escape northbound on Seminole Boulevard as the pedestrian, a 60-year-old woman, was crossing the road from east to northwest. The pedestrian was not walking in a designated crosswalk, according to the sheriff's office.

She was hit by the front passenger side of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.