2 people face charges after accidentally shooting person in the face, trying to hide the evidence

According to deputies, the two people admitted to throwing the gun and shell casing into a nearby pond after the shooting.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — Two people, including a teen, were arrested after trying to hide their involvement after accidentally shooting someone in the face early Tuesday in Seminole, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. at the Seminole Community Center on Ridge Road in Seminole. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a person who had been shot. They were rushed to the hospital and are listed in "stable" condition, according to the sheriff's office.

During the investigation, deputies said they learned the shooting victim was at the community center, along with 20-year-old Hayden Fogerty and a 17-year-old. All three were smoking marijuana. Detectives said Fogerty had a gun with him and started "manipulating" it, causing it to accidentally go off, shooting the victim in the face.

Both Fogerty and the 17-year-old, who 10 Tampa Bay is not naming due to his age, later would admit to deputies they tried to hide the gun and shell casing by throwing it into a nearby pond. The gun was subsequently found by the sheriff's office's dive team.