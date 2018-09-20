CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A man found not guilty of attempted first-degree murder by reason of insanity for choking a woman with a metal dog leash is to be sentenced for other charges.

Emanuel Qosaj was, however, found guilty of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, battery on emergency medical care providers, simple battery and resisting arrest.

The 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday morning.

Back in April 2017, Qosaj was walking his dog on a leash when he began arguing with a then-75-year-old woman who also was walking her dog. A fight between the two ensued, with Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies finding Qosaj on top of the woman, choking her with the leash, upon their arrival.

Deputies said he spat on emergency personnel while in transit to the hospital.

The injured woman was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

