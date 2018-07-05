ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Ed Freeh woke up in a panic Sunday morning after hearing a noise at his front door, so he called 911.

“I walked out there," the 87-year-old man said, "and as soon as I opened that door, I couldn’t see out because it was a mess."

That mess was from someone who he says smeared massive amounts of feces all over his front door.

Pictures of the door show the gross scene. It’s the second time Freeh says this has happened. The first incident happened March 27.

He and his daughter, Laura Rainey, believe he’s being targeted by someone who used to live in the same condominium complex.

“We couldn’t believe this was happening again. We were like, oh, my gosh,” Rainey said.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

Freeh is the former president of the homeowner’s association at the Chalet on the Lake Condominium Association in St. Petersburg and doesn’t know why someone would do this.

A camera put up after the first incident shows someone at the door around 2:19 a.m. Sunday, but you can’t make out who it is.

“What’s sad is that my dad is legally blind and in a wheelchair,” Rainey said. “Why would someone pick on someone like that?”

Crews spent hours trying to clean up the mess, but the smell remained. Now Freeh hopes whoever is doing this is caught so he can live in peace.

We blurred this photo of Ed Freeh's vandalized front door.

“I’m not one to want him to go to jail, but I just want him out of here,” Freeh said.

“What goes around comes around, and he will have his time,” Rainey said.

Freeh and his daughter think they know who’s responsible, and have even given St. Petersburg police a name, and officers are investigating.

Freeh says they were told things like this are hard to prove.

Anyone who knows anything about this case is asked to call St. Petersburg police.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP