Sewage spills seen on properties of Seminole homeowners

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A neighborhood in Seminole seen thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto their lawns and the street on Sunday, July 17.

Crews are working to repair a ruptured 24-inch sanitary sewer force main underground along 53rd Avenue North, a spokespersons for Pinellas County said in a news release.

"Crews reported to the scene and immediately began the process to contain the spill and set up a temporary bypass around the damaged section of pipe," the news release stated.

About six homeowners were reportedly impacted by the spillage and Pinellas County Risk Management is assisting them.