Sewage spills seen on properties of Seminole homeowners

SEMINOLE, Fla. — A neighborhood in Seminole seen thousands of gallons of sewage spilled onto their lawns and the street on Sunday, July 17.
Crews are working to repair a ruptured 24-inch sanitary sewer force main underground along 53rd Avenue North, a spokespersons for Pinellas County said in a news release.
"Crews reported to the scene and immediately began the process to contain the spill and set up a temporary bypass around the damaged section of pipe," the news release stated.
About six homeowners were reportedly impacted by the spillage and Pinellas County Risk Management is assisting them.
The county says the pipe is set to be replaced by Friday, July 29 depending on weather conditions.