ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A registered sex offender is accused of breaking into a woman's home, grabbing her neck, and later beating a police K-9.

Ralph Hudson went up to the house late Monday in the area of 24th Street North and 6th Street, thinking he could ask her for $60, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. She opened the door, but it didn't take long for her to deny his request.

When she asked him to leave, deputies say the 51-year-old Hudson forced his way inside and began beating her. He ran off with a stolen jewelry box at his side.

The sheriff's office K-9 Ronin caught up with Hudson in some nearby woods. Deputies say he pulled the dog by its head, yanked its ears and beat its head.

Arresting deputies were able to catch up with Hudson and take him into custody.

He is charged with burglary, battery and battery on a police animal.

Records show Hudson was found guilty in 1988 of assaulting a child under the age of 16.

