Rise in sextortion in kids, young adults leads to FBI Tampa-St. Pete police partnership

The most common victims of sextortion are teen boys ages 13-17, according to the FBI.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Law enforcement has seen a concerning rise in sextortion across the country, some cases involving kids as young as 13.

It's why the St. Petersburg Police Department is partnering with the FBI in hopes of protecting people from these online blackmail schemes.

Sextortion, or sex extortion, begins when criminals pose as a romantic interest on dating apps or social media and encourage their target to share nude photos. Once received, they then threaten to publish those pictures unless they get paid.

Since January, 11 teens and 25 adults have fallen victim to sextortion in St. Pete alone, Police Chief Anthony Holloway said during a news conference on Thursday. That's more than twice the number that was reported to authorities last year during the same time period.

A survey published by Snapchat in June reflects how common the issue has become across the U.S. It found that a staggering 65% of Gen Z teens and young adults said they have been subjected to attempted sextortion scams.

FBI Tampa Special Agent in Charge David Walker explained that while anyone can be a victim of sextortion, the most common victims are teen boys ages 13-17.

“What makes it more insidious is we’re seeing the victims getting younger and younger," Walker said. “So, 13 years old is not unusual in this case."

How to protect your kids from sextortion

The first step is to talk to your kids about the dangers of sending personal information and photos to people they meet online.

"That can be an awkward conversation, and you may think, 'Hey, my child's only 13 years old,' but anybody who's using the Internet could potentially be a victim," Walker said.

"The solution is simple: don't send nude photos. Your image could last a lifetime on the internet," Holloway said.

However, if your child does end up falling victim to a criminal, it's important to remind them that it's not their fault.

"Make it clear they are not to blame and will not be in trouble if they've become a victim," Walker added.

What to do if someone is threatening to post your nude photos

In a PSA video, the FBI and St. Pete police said you should never give in to the predator by sending money.

The police chief gave an example of one recent case where a man paid $10,000 to a criminal who ended up posting the photos anyway.