PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A Pinellas County Sheriff's Office administrative assistant was arrested and charged with DUI.

Lorraine Daly, 54, has been fired, per the department's policy, according to a news release.

Deputies say Daly was driving down Tampa Road near Washington Avenue around 7:40 p.m. Saturday when she swerved to avoid a crash. Daly then drove over a cement median into oncoming traffic.

Another driver sideswiped the passenger side of Daly's car to avoid a head-on crash. Deputies say no one was hurt, but both cars had significant damage.

Daly showed signs of impairment -- bloodshot, glassy eyes, unsteady balance and alcohol on her breath, the news release states. Deputies say Daly agreed to perform field sobriety tests but did poorly on them.

She gave a breath sample, which determined her blood alcohol level to be .238/.243, nearly three times over the legal limit of .08.

Daly was arrested and charged with one count of driving under the influence with property damage and was taken to the Pinellas County jail.

She was also immediately fired. Daly joined the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 3, 1988. She worked as a senior administrative assistant at the Sheriff's Office North District Station in Dunedin.

