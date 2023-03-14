Shooting in Clearwater beachwear store sends 1 to hospital

The person was then transported to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting near Clearwater Beach Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting that happened inside the Surf Style store on South Gulfview Blvd., a spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Department said.

Responding officers immediately answered the call and found one person hurt inside the shop on the second floor, Deputy Chief of Police Michael Walek said during a news conference Tuesday. They were able to render aid until paramedics and firefighters arrived.

The person was then transported to Morton Plant Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Walek said.

Based on the investigation, police say they believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people inside the store. No arrests have been made at this time. However, police do not believe there is a public threat to the surrounding area.

"I want to reiterate, I do not believe there is a threat to the public right now," Walek said. "This was an isolated incident that occurred between two people that appear to have gotten into a fight."

Clearwater Beach is a popular Spring Break destination along Florida's west coast. Walek said while they've had many calls recently, none have been like Tuesday night's shooting.