PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Police say a man was shot multiple times Friday behind the Pinellas Park Walmart in the 6900 block of US Highway 19.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

According to police, the man was a Walmart employee who was sitting behind the store when two people in a car pulled up, got out and started shooting. Police say there was no fight beforehand.

Police are looking for a white Honda Accord or Civic that was seen leaving the parking lot at the time of the shooting. The car has a sunroof.

Investigators are labeling the shooting a "random act of violence" until they get new information that points them in a different direction. They're currently going through surveillance video from behind the store.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter