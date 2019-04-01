ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Pinellas County emergency responders are responding to a reported shooting on Gandy Boulevard.

Several shots were reported after 9 p.m. Thursday near the Derby Lane Greyhound Track.

A caller reported seeing a victim in the road.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said it is sending deputies to the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.