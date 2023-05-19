Shooting in St. Pete leaves 1 man dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in St. Petersburg, police explained in a media alert.
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 5:39 p.m. at Baypointe Preserve Apartments, located at 11901 4th St. N.
Once at the scene, they reportedly found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
No other information about the shooting has been released.