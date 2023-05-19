x
Pinellas County

Shooting in St. Pete leaves 1 man dead

Once at the scene, police reportedly found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is dead after a shooting Friday evening in St. Petersburg, police explained in a media alert.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of a person shot around 5:39 p.m. at Baypointe Preserve Apartments, located at 11901 4th St. N.

Once at the scene, they reportedly found a man in his 30s suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No other information about the shooting has been released.

