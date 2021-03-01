Shore Acres-area neighbors dealing with water issues after reported main break

A neighbor said she was told it would be fixed today.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Homes near the Shore Acres neighborhood are dealing with reported water issues following what's believed to be a main break.

It happened sometime Sunday morning on Bayou Grande Boulevard NE near 62nd Avenue NE.

Bayou Grande Boulevard is closed to traffic south of 62nd Avenue NE. as crews work to make a fix.

A neighbor in the area said she was told repairs will be finished today.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the city of St. Petersburg and will update this story if provided more information.

