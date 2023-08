Firefighters are working to knock down the blaze in a neighborhood that saw flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire in the city's Shore Acres neighborhood — one that saw areas of extensive flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

Crews were dispatched just before noon Thursday in the area of Shore Acres Boulevard and Overlook Drive.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.