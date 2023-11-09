Shore Acres home under renovation after Hurricane Idalia heavily damaged in early morning fire

No injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A home in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres neighborhood suffered "pretty significant" damage early Monday due to a fire, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said.

The home, like much of the Shore Acres neighborhood, was impacted by severe flooding brought on by Hurricane Idalia a couple of weeks ago.

Fire crews said they first got the call around 3:15 a.m. about a home on Connecticut Avenue NE near Des Moines Street NE reportedly on fire.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. By 6:15 a.m., crews were still working on putting out hot spots.

"This unfortunate incident has added to the challenges faced by a resident in the midst of renovating their home after the hurricane's destructive impact," fire crews said in a release.

No injuries have been reported with this fire. Fire crews said the homeowners had temporarily relocated while their home was being renovated after Idalia.