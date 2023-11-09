Shore Acres home under renovation after Hurricane Idalia heavily damaged in early morning fire

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A home in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres neighborhood suffered "pretty significant" damage early Monday due to a fire, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said.
The home, like much of the Shore Acres neighborhood, was impacted by severe flooding brought on by Hurricane Idalia a couple of weeks ago.
Fire crews said they first got the call around 3:15 a.m. about a home on Connecticut Avenue NE near Des Moines Street NE reportedly on fire.
Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. By 6:15 a.m., crews were still working on putting out hot spots.
"This unfortunate incident has added to the challenges faced by a resident in the midst of renovating their home after the hurricane's destructive impact," fire crews said in a release.
No injuries have been reported with this fire. Fire crews said the homeowners had temporarily relocated while their home was being renovated after Idalia.
"Fire Investigators are working diligently to find a cause of the fire, so we can help others prevent such tragedy. We are committed to assisting the community in their recovery process, just as we have been actively engaged in the ongoing relief efforts following the hurricane," St. Pete Fire Rescue said.