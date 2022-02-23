Silver Alert issued for 73-year-old man last seen in Pinellas Park

Clyde Lee Duffield left his home at around 2:20 p.m. and never returned.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Have you seen Clyde?

The Pinellas Park Police Department issued a Silver Alert for Clyde Lee Duffield, 73, who hasn't been seen since early Wednesday afternoon.

Police officers responded to Duffield's residence on Mainlands Boulevard West at around 8:30 p.m. on a report of a missing adult. There, they learned that he left his home at around 2:20 p.m. and had not been seen since.

The elderly man could be driving a gold 2008 Lexus with damage near the front passenger wheel, police say. He has Alzheimer's and dementia resulting in limited capabilities, police say.

Duffield is 5-feet, 7-inches and weighs around 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, black jeans and a blue or black dry-fit shirt.