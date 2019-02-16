ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman last seen on the city's south side.

Pamela Anderson, 73, was spotted in the area of 4000 6th Street South and hasn't been seen since, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

It is believed she was wearing a dark-colored sweater, a white undershirt, khaki or beige Capri pants and white sneakers.

Anderson might be traveling in 2010, dark red Toyota Highlander with Maine tag 6481NE. Authorities suspect she might be in the Snell Island area of St. Petersburg.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts is asked to call Largo police at 727-587-6730 or 911.

