CLEARWATER, Fla. — Deputies are looking for an 88-year-old man last seen in Clearwater.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas D'Agrosa left his home on Pine Cove Lane in Clearwater Thursday morning.

D'Agrosa was heading to Countryside Animal Hospital but never made it there, according to deputies.

D'Agrosa is a white man, is about 5'09" tall, 185 pounds, with short grey hair and a silver earring in his left ear.

D'Agrosa was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with black and white shorts, and white tennis shoes.

He was also seen with his small white and brown mixed-breed dog named Bucky.

He was last seen in a white 1987 2-door BMW with Florida tag # HBCI09.

D'Agrosa suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.

