Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Man

Deputies say Burnette left home in a silver 2013 Kia Optima, with a North Carolina license plate of #HDB4201 to head to a golf club but never arrived.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 76-year-old man.

The sheriff's office issued a Silver Alert Friday saying Earl Burnette of North Carolina was last seen at 6 a.m. at his daughter's home on Orchard Highland Drive in Palm Harbor.

Deputies say Burnette left the home in a silver 2013 Kia Optima with a North Carolina license plate of #HDB4201 to head to a golf club but never arrived.

Burnette is described as a white man, approximately five-feet, 11 inches, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt and shorts.

According to the sheriff's office, Burnette suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.