Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Man

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 76-year-old man.
The sheriff's office issued a Silver Alert Friday saying Earl Burnette of North Carolina was last seen at 6 a.m. at his daughter's home on Orchard Highland Drive in Palm Harbor.
Deputies say Burnette left the home in a silver 2013 Kia Optima with a North Carolina license plate of #HDB4201 to head to a golf club but never arrived.
Burnette is described as a white man, approximately five-feet, 11 inches, with white hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt and shorts.
According to the sheriff's office, Burnette suffers from memory issues and does not have a cellphone.
- Juneteenth: The history, the liberation, the celebration
- Nearly 4,000 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday in Florida
- Tampa Mayor Jane Castor plans to implement a mandatory face mask order Friday
- One of the officers in Breonna Taylor case is being fired
- Coronavirus, daily care putting a burden on Florida hospital beds
- Everything to know about Disney's new theme park reservation system
- How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine
- Driver gets ticketed for hauling hot tub on a homemade cart
- FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter