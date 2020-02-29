SOUTH PASADENA, Fla. — He was last seen at his home in South Pasadena Saturday afternoon before he went missing.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for James Gelakoski, 84, who lives at 7050 Sunset Drive South, #1507, South Pasadena. He drives a Red 2009 Toyota Corolla with Florida tag #KRXK08.
The sheriff’s office said Gelakoski has memory issues. He doesn’t have a cell phone on him.
He was last seen in a blue and black striped shirt, a yellow and black jacket and khaki pants. He is about 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.
Anyone with any information about where Gelakoski is should contact local law enforcement.
