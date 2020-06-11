Silver Alert issued for missing St. Pete man

Joseph Nelson Jr. was last seen on Thursday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 75-year-old man missing from St. Petersburg.

St. Pete police say Joseph Nelson Jr. was last seen on Thursday near 2nd Avenue North and 13th Street North.



Nelson left his home around 3:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of 13th Street South and went to see a friend. Investigators say a witness spotted him in his car near the friend's house around 5:40 p.m., but the friend is out of town and Nelson has not been seen since.

Police say Nelson relies on lifesaving medication and has missed more than one dose. He is bald with a grey goatee, stands 5-foot-9 and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants with a plaid shirt.

His right foot is amputated and he is not wearing a prosthetic. Police said he is African American and drives a 2010 Nissan Armada.



If you have seen Nelson in the last 24 hours please call

727-893-7780 as soon as possible.

