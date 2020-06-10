Where's Wallace? Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

It's believed he left home around noon Tuesday in a silver Nissan Rogue.

LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia.

Wallace Palmer, 81, last was seen around noon Tuesday leaving home on Walsingham Road, according to the Largo Police Department.

He was wearing a gray shirt that said "American Eagle" on the front, along with black pants and blue shoes, police say. Palmer is said to be 6-foot and 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

He has a noticeable scar on his forehead, police add.

It's believed he's driving a 2017 silver Nissan Rogue with Florida tag NXFL28, with damage to the rear passenger side bumper.

Anyone with information about Palmer's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.

