Where's Wallace? Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with dementia.
Wallace Palmer, 81, last was seen around noon Tuesday leaving home on Walsingham Road, according to the Largo Police Department.
He was wearing a gray shirt that said "American Eagle" on the front, along with black pants and blue shoes, police say. Palmer is said to be 6-foot and 160 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.
He has a noticeable scar on his forehead, police add.
It's believed he's driving a 2017 silver Nissan Rogue with Florida tag NXFL28, with damage to the rear passenger side bumper.
Anyone with information about Palmer's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.
What other people are reading right now:
- Legendary performer Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
- Trump halts COVID-19 relief talks until after election
- Trump, still infectious, removes mask upon White House return
- Hurricane Delta keeps intensifying, now a Category 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds
- Rays seek Game 2 ALDS win after struggles in Game 1
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Generous act reunites deaf dog with owner
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter