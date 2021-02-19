Have you seen Andy? Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas County man

Andy Josif was last known to be going to a bank in Largo but never returned home.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing 85-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Andy Josif after investigators say he was last seen at his home in the 14000 block of Sharon Drive in Largo.

At the time, he was driving to the BB&T bank at 14141 Walsingham Road but never returned home, according to a press release. Deputies say he is known to frequent the Largo and Belleair Bluffs area.

Josif was last seen wearing brown pants and an unknown color top. He is described as a 5-foot, 8-inch white male who is mostly bald with some gray hair on the side.

The sheriff's office reports he was driving a white Chevrolet Cruz with a single black racing stripe down the center of the vehicle. Josif suffers from memory issues, according to deputies.

Anyone who spots Josif is asked to contact local law enforcement immediately.