93-year-old St. Petersburg man last seen Friday morning

The sheriff's office says the man suffers from memory loss and has several health concerns.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Deputies from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office are searching for a missing St. Petersburg man last seen early Friday morning.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 93-year-old Carl S. Paige Jr. According to investigators, Paige was last seen by family at approximately 8:50 a.m. at his house, on 54th Ave. N.

The sheriff's office says Paige suffers from memory loss and has several health concerns.

He is believed to be driving a 1999 tan Plymouth Voyager and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, navy blue shorts and tan shoes.

Deputies describe the 93-year-old as 5-foot-5 with white hair and a full white beard.

He has been entered into FCIC/NCIC as a missing, endangered adult.