Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Largo.
Deputies said Velma Whiting, 74, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near her home on 126th Street North.
Whiting is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown and is driving a gray 2018 Toyota Camry with Florida license plate HZER01.
Deputies said Whiting suffers from memory issues and is not known to travel around the immediate area.
What other people are reading right now:
- Stanley Cup bound: Tampa Bay Lightning, Dallas Stars meet for Game 1 Saturday
- They're in! The Tampa Bay Rays clinch 2020 postseason berth
- Busy tropics: a powerful CAT 4 hurricane and a new threat in the Gulf
- Subtropical Storm Alpha forms off the coast of Portugal, making history
- Tropical Storm Wilfred forms in the far eastern Atlantic
- Florida 'Budweiser house' up for sale
- Hillsborough County closing three COVID-19 public testing sites due to 'low demand'
- Florida approved to pay out fourth week of federal unemployment benefits
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter