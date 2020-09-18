Silver Alert issued for missing woman in Largo

Velma Whiting was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near her home in Largo.

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Largo.

Deputies said Velma Whiting, 74, was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near her home on 126th Street North.

Whiting is described as a Black woman, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 120 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a nightgown and is driving a gray 2018 Toyota Camry with Florida license plate HZER01.

Deputies said Whiting suffers from memory issues and is not known to travel around the immediate area.

