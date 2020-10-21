x
Pinellas County

Have you seen James? Officers search for missing Largo man

Officers say he drove away from his home overnight.
Credit: Largo Police Department

LARGO, Fla. — Largo police have issued a Silver Alert and are searching for a man they say drove away from his home overnight and hasn't been seen since. 

James Williams, 89, left his home on Thatch Palm Street East around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Officers say he is driving a white 2009 Saturn Vue with a Florida tag V00STD. 

He was last seen wearing green colored pants and a beige multi-colored striped shirt. 

Officers say Williams was diagnosed with dementia. 

If you see him or know where he is, call Largo Police at 727-587-6730.

