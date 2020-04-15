LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man with memory problems who was last seen Tuesday night leaving his Largo home.

Deputies said Robert Bretland Jr., 79, left his home in his silver Kia Sorento just after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Authorities said he lives at 11112 101st Street North, #109, in Largo. His car has a Florida tag #CYTJ95. It also has a Salt Life sticker on the rear window, a Seattle Seahawks flag on the rear passenger window and a personalized license plate with "Bob" on the front.



Police said they don't know where Brentland was heading.



Bretland is described as a white male, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, 235 lbs.,

with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt,

black shorts, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on Bretland's whereabouts is asked to contact local

law enforcement immediately.

