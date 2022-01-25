Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Clearwater man

I V Spears Jr. is believed to be driving a 2015 Blue Subaru Legacy with Florida tag, DALR49.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Have you seen I V Spears Jr.?

A Silver Alert has been issued for the 79-year-old man whom deputies say his family last saw him at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, at his Clearwater home near La Concha Drive.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Spears could be driving a 2015 Blue Subaru Legacy with Florida tag DALR49. The car has a back bumper sticker that says "USAA." He previously mentioned to his family that he wanted to go to Texas.

Spears suffers from memory loss and has many additional health concerns, authorities say.

The 79-year-old man is described as 5-feet, 6-inches, medium build and was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a zipper and black pants.