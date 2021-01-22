Have you seen Alvin? Silver Alert issued for missing Oldsmar man

The 85-year-old is believed to be traveling in a blue Dodge Durango with a Florida license plate of 6124UX and a large dent on the driver's side.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 85-year-old man.

Investigators say Alvin George Mauge left his home in the 300 block of Country Club Drive Friday at 12 p.m. to head to Wendy's for food but never returned home.

According to a press release, Mauge suffers from memory issues and gets lost when driving home.

Mauge is described as a 5-foot, 5-inches white male with gray hair and a thin build. Deputies say he was last seen wearing sunshade glasses, a United States Air Force hat, a burgundy long sleeve shirt and gray cargo shorts.

The 85-year-old is believed to be traveling in a blue Dodge Durango with a Florida license plate of 6124UX and a large dent on the driver's side.

Anyone with information is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.