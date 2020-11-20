x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Pinellas County

Silver Alert issued for missing Pinellas County man

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for Richard Tilton who was last seen in Tarpon Springs.
Credit: FDLE

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 95-year-old man last seen in Tarpon Springs is missing. 

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert for Richard Tilton. Officers say he was last seen Friday, Nov. 20, in the 600 block of George Street in Tarpon Springs. 

He was last seen wearing a white hat, pink sweatshirt and blue jeans. FDLE says he has a U.S. Military Navy tattoo on his left forearm. 

He could be driving a maroon 2020 Chevrolet Trail Blazer with the Florida tag YX82U. FDLE says it could have a yellow bungee cord holding down its back window.  

Anyone with information on where he might be should contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at 727-582-6200 or call 911. 


What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter