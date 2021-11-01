Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man

Richard Bajnath last was seen Monday morning in the area of Clearwater-Largo Road N. at 8th Avenue NW.

LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 90-year-old man.

Richard Bajnath last was seen around 11 a.m. Monday in the area of Clearwater-Largo Road N. at 8th Avenue NW., according to the Largo Police Department.

He was riding a bike with a white basket on its front and was wearing blue pants with a blue sweater, police said.

Anyone with information about Bajnath's whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730.

