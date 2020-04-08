Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old man from St. Pete

St. Pete Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.
Police said Joseph Mihalko left his home early Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.
His family is very concerned that Mihalko may be lost and confused. He wears glasses and his beard is longer than in the photo above.
Police said he is driving a 2002 white Toyota Highlander with tag N196XB.
Mihalko was last known to be traveling south on U.S. 19 in Hernando County.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete Police at 727-893-7780.
- Epidemiologists: Pinellas County could be Florida's 'poster child' for stopping spread of COVID-19
- Manatee County sergeant arrested, accused of discussing sex acts with a minor
- Another 247 people in Florida have died from COVID-19
- At least 50 killed and more than 2,700 injured in huge explosion in Beirut
- Early voting begins across Tampa Bay this week
- Disney World Splash Mountain boat sinks during ride
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter