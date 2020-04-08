Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old man from St. Pete

Police said Joseph Mihalko's family is concerned that he may be lost and confused.

St. Pete Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man.

Police said Joseph Mihalko left his home early Tuesday morning and hasn't been seen since.

His family is very concerned that Mihalko may be lost and confused. He wears glasses and his beard is longer than in the photo above.

Police said he is driving a 2002 white Toyota Highlander with tag N196XB.

Mihalko was last known to be traveling south on U.S. 19 in Hernando County.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete Police at 727-893-7780.

