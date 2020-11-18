Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.
Timothy Barnes was last seen in the area of 300 Wertz Drive, according to the Largo Police Department.
It's believed he's traveling in a 2014 silver Volkswagen Passat with Florida tag ILHU76 and could be in the Collier County area. Officials say his tag was last read in that area.
He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police say, adding he suffers from dementia.
Anyone with information on Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730 or 911.
- COVID-19 latest: Florida reports 41 more deaths, adds 4,663 cases
- SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience docks at the ISS
- Rapper Lil Wayne charged with federal gun offense in Florida
- Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
- Gunman wanted after mother of 2 gets shot in St. Pete, police say
- Iota now a tropical storm, still bringing flash flooding, mudslide threat Tuesday
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter