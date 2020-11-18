x
Silver Alert issued for missing Largo man with dementia

It's believed Timothy Barnes could be in the Collier County area.
LARGO, Fla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-year-old man with dementia.

Timothy Barnes was last seen in the area of 300 Wertz Drive, according to the Largo Police Department.

It's believed he's traveling in a 2014 silver Volkswagen Passat with Florida tag ILHU76 and could be in the Collier County area. Officials say his tag was last read in that area.

He is 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 115 pounds, police say, adding he suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on Barnes' whereabouts is asked to call police at 727-587-6730 or 911.

