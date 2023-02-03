FHP: Motorcyclist dead after crashing into SUV, run over by semi-truck on Skyway Bridge

Traffic cameras showed motorists at a standstill for some time.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 50-year-old St. Petersburg man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was driving north on a motorcycle in the inside lane of Interstate 275 before he crashed into the SUV in front of him, which had slowed down for other slowing traffic.

The 50-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and was run over by a semi-truck thereafter, troopers said.

According to the agency, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

After the crash, all of the northbound lanes on the bridge were closed causing the traffic to come to a standstill. From the traffic cameras, drivers could be seen standing outside of their cars.