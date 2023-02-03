x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Pinellas County

FHP: Motorcyclist dead after crashing into SUV, run over by semi-truck on Skyway Bridge

Traffic cameras showed motorists at a standstill for some time.

More Videos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 50-year-old St. Petersburg man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Authorities said the man was driving north on a motorcycle in the inside lane of Interstate 275 before he crashed into the SUV in front of him, which had slowed down for other slowing traffic.

The 50-year-old was thrown from the motorcycle and was run over by a semi-truck thereafter, troopers said.

According to the agency, the man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

After the crash, all of the northbound lanes on the bridge were closed causing the traffic to come to a standstill. From the traffic cameras, drivers could be seen standing outside of their cars. 

The traffic situation has been improving since the crash, but some delays can be expected.

Before You Leave, Check This Out