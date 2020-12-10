Drivers arrested, accused of racing on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Troopers said both drivers were going more than 100 mph when the speed limit is 65.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — While the Sunshine Skyway Bridge may look like the perfect location for a scene right out of a Fast and Furious movie, it's not the place for racing.

Two drivers found that out the hard way Sunday evening when they were arrested for reckless driving after trying to race each other on the bridge.

FHP troopers saw the two drivers speeding in and out of traffic on the bridge "obviously racing" just before 5:30 p.m.

Troopers say one car was going 108 mph and the other at 117 mph. The speed limit is 65.

Troopers were able to catch up to both drivers and pull them over. They were arrested for racing and charged with reckless driving.

Both cars, one a 1991 red Eagle Talon and the other a 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX hatchback, were impounded.

