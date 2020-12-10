Drivers arrested, accused of racing on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — While the Sunshine Skyway Bridge may look like the perfect location for a scene right out of a Fast and Furious movie, it's not the place for racing.
Two drivers found that out the hard way Sunday evening when they were arrested for reckless driving after trying to race each other on the bridge.
FHP troopers saw the two drivers speeding in and out of traffic on the bridge "obviously racing" just before 5:30 p.m.
Troopers say one car was going 108 mph and the other at 117 mph. The speed limit is 65.
Troopers were able to catch up to both drivers and pull them over. They were arrested for racing and charged with reckless driving.
Both cars, one a 1991 red Eagle Talon and the other a 2013 Subaru Impreza WRX hatchback, were impounded.
RELATED: FHP: 3 arrested after teen leads law enforcement on multi-county stolen car chase, killing one
RELATED: Woman wanted for assaulting fast food workers after incorrect order, being slapped by employee
What other people are reading right now:
- Rays take Game 1 of the ALCS, beating Houston 2-1
- President Trump set to make first visit to Florida since testing positive for COVID-19
- 5 things to know about Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court hearings begin Monday
- Hillsborough County superintendent says he will quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19
- Hillsborough sheriff: Deputies run over man hit, killed by another driver
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter