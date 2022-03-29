Affordable housing community opens in St. Petersburg

The building holds 65 units designated for lower income households.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A new, luxury-styled affordable housing condominium in St. Petersburg celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.

Blue Sky Communities, based in Tampa, opened the doors of Skyway Lofts on 34th Street South. The building consists of 17 one-bedroom units and 48 two-bedroom units totaling 65 units aimed at households that make 30 to 80-percent of the area median income (AMI).

In 2020, the median household income was $60,798, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Today, factoring in inflation, that would be the equivalent of about $66,648. This means that today's prices are 1.10 times higher than average prices since 2020.

The 65 units all feature fully equipped kitchens, luxury vinyl flooring, walk-in closets, ensuite baths and multiple energy-efficient features. Rent for one-bedrooms range from $346 to $1,039 and two-bedrooms range from $402 to $1,234 depending on income level. Rental assistance vouchers are also available to potential renters.

To make this affordable housing community a reality, the city of St. Pete contributed $90,000 toward the project through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership program and Blue Sky Communities utilized the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

Other partners include Pinellas County, Florida Housing Finance Corporation, TIAA Bank, Raymond James Bank and Raymond James Affordable Housing Investments.