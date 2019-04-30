SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County School District said two students "exercised poor judgment" when they decided to dress up as people from Mexico for the school's "Extraterrestrial Day."

Photos making the rounds on social media show two teen boys wearing sombreros and one wearing a fake mustache. The school district said the incident happened last week during the school's spirit week.

The school district said this in a statement:

"Cultural insensitivity is not tolerated at Seminole High School. Unfortunately, two students exercised poor judgment and wore an outfit that was offensive. The choices of these students were disappointing and are not reflective of the Seminole High community. Pinellas County Schools will follow the Student Code of Conduct to address this issue."

The district said it could not provide details about student discipline.

