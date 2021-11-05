Son shoots, kills mother in Dunedin home, sheriff's office says

The son is being charged with first-degree murder.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Deputies say a man is behind bars after shooting and killing his mother during a fight at their Dunedin home.

Law enforcement responded around 2 a.m. Friday to a home on Coastal Place after reports about some who might have died, according to a Pinellas County Sheriff's Office news release.

Investigators say they discovered Nicholas Noren, 31, had fought with his 60-year-old mother, Donna Noren. During the incident, law enforcement says Nicholas Noren shot his mother.

Donna Noren was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the sheriff's office says.