Able to help? SPCA Tampa Bay requests food donations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you're in the giving mood with some extra pet food on hand, consider a donation.
SPCA Tampa Bay recently posted on its Facebook page its community pet food bank is in need. Specifically, the organization is running low on unopened packages of dry cat food and canned dog food.
"If you are able to help, please consider a pet food donation to help the furry friends in your community," SPCA Tampa Bay wrote on its Facebook page.
Donations can be dropped off at its shelter in Largo, located at 9099 130th Ave. N., or SPCA Tampa Bay Veterinary Center in St. Petersburg, 3250 5th Ave N, St.
